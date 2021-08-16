Nick Jonas sends love for brother Joe Jonas on his birthday: You deserve all the happiness in the world

Joe Jonas turned 32 on Sunday, August 15 and received some sweet birthday wishes from not only his wife Sophie Turner but also other family members including sister-in-law . Nick Jonas also took to Instagram to share a birthday post for his beloved brother as she shared a cool black and white snap of the duo along with a heartfelt message.

In his birthday message for Joe, Nick wrote in the captions, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. You deserve all the happiness in the world." The photo shared by Nick showed both the brothers posing with cigars. Commenting on Nick's post, his brother said thank you by posting a heart emoji.

Not only Nick but Kevin too had shared an Instagram post to wish his brother on his birthday. In his post, the other Jonas brother shared a video of Joe pulling off a funny dance move. Sharing the same, Kevin wrote, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you dude!!! Dance your face off today!"

Check out Nick Jonas' birthday post for Joe Jonas Here

As for Joe's wife, Sophie had shared a set of two amazing photos of the singer from his birthday celebration. The Game of Thrones actress merely wrote "birthday boy" in her captions while sharing a glimpse from the celebrations.

The Jonas Brothers are soon set to begin their upcoming Remember This tour and it is expected to be a packed schedule for the boys as they hit the road and perform their hottest tracks for fans. The tour kicks off on August 21 with the band's performance in Las Vegas. As a part of the tour, the trio will be touring across 40 cities in the US throughout the months of August, September, and October.

