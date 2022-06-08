Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy jam together on the sets of Dancing With Myself in new VIDEO

It's all about fun on the set of Dancing With Myself. On Tuesday, musical sensation Shakira took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of all the behind-the-scenes fun the three judges of the show cook up. Shakira posted a video of herself, Liza Koshy, and Nick Jonas gaming to the background music on set as the three pass time on their judge seats.

In the video, the trio jam to the music and hold out a wave off as Koshy passes down a wave to Shakira who then continues the motion and gives it to Jonas. The three judges go back and forth with their wave battle and end it as Koshy ends the video. Shakira while posting the goofy video also added in the caption, "Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Dancing With Myself!" For those unversed, the new Tv show started airing on May 31 this year.

Check out how Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy have fun on the set of Dancing With Myself below:

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with ET, Nick Jonas talked about the show and revealed how he thinks his wife Priyanka Chopra will be a pretty successful contestant on the show, "I mean, obviously Priyanka would do very well. She is a dancer." He went on to add, "I think that my little brother Franklin would probably do pretty well. He's got a great sense of humour. It's all about going up there and having fun and I think that's what people will fall in love with about this show."

ALSO READ 'Why are you so hot?' asks Nick Jonas as Priyanka Chopra poses in new photos at a golf course