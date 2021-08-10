Nick Jonas shares a photo with Jersey Boys cast calling it his 'dream role'; Priyanka Chopra REACTS

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a BTS photo from his upcoming film, Jersey Boys. He was seen posing alongside his castmates, CJ Pawlikowski, Matt Bogart, Des McAnuff, Andy Karl in it. Revealing that he will be playing the role of Frankie Valli, Nick called it a "dream role." Nick's post received an "incredible" reaction from Priyanka Chopra.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to tease his upcoming project, which is yet to receive the backing of a network or streaming service although with Nick confirming that he will be essaying the role of famed American singer Frankie Valli in it, fans are now more than excited to catch the film.

Sharing a photo with the cast of the film, Nick in the captions mentioned how special this project has been for him. He wrote, "The past couple months I've been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys! With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all."

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

The Sucker singer also teased more important announcement about the movie coming soon. While Nick's fans could not contain their excitement, it seems Nick's wife, seemed equally excited about the project. Priyanka commented on Nick's post saying, "incredible."

As for Nick's role in the film, it was confirmed by Valli in June that Jonas would be playing him on the upcoming movie musical. Talking about the same, he told Today, "[Jersey Boys] is being filmed for television and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie, and I'm really excited about that."

