Nick Jonas shares Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' adorable wedding pic as he wishes them 'Happy Anniversary Jophie'

Nick Jonas shared an adorable wedding snap of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas from their church wedding in France last year as he wished them on their first marriage anniversary.
After wife Priyanka Chopra sent the sweetest wish across to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas followed suit. The couple, Sophie and Joe, celebrate their first wedding anniversary today after walking down the aisle in France last year. Although they had already exchanged vows in the month of May, the couple had a grand celebration on the above mentioned date. And now almost a year later, Sophie and Joe will soon turn parents as the couple are expecting. 

On Tuesday early morning, Nick shared an adorable wedding snap of Sophie and Joe from their church wedding. Taking to his Instagram Story, the pop singer shared a monochrome photo of an excited Sophie and Joe and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Jophie. Love you guys!" Priyanka Chopra, too, shared the same photo and wrote, "Happy 1 year anniversary. Love you both." Check out their wishes below: 

The Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer's wedding last year took international media by storm. With close family and friends in attendance, the week-long celebrations were a blast and several pictures went viral.

Sophie and Joe have been tight-lipped about pregnancy and not addressed it as yet. However, they have been spotted quite a few times in public and Sophie has proudly shown off her baby bump. They also attended a Black Lives Matter protest and participated in it whole-heartedly. 

Here's wishing Sophie and Joe a very happy wedding anniversary!     

