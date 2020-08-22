Nick Jonas shares a throwback PHOTO of Priyanka Chopra chilling by the seaside; Calls it a favourite thing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are among the most popular couples of the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, the international singer has recently shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle.

Jonas and Nick Jonas have been married for two years now. They make for the most adorable couple in the world of showbiz. And the best part is that the lovebirds are inseparable! Be it the famous Met Gala or be it a family event, Nick and Priyanka are always by each other’s side. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. The same goes for their wedding that caught the entire world’s attention.

As we speak of this, Nick Jonas has recently shared a throwback picture of wife Priyanka on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse for all her followers. The actress is sitting with her back towards the camera and chilling by the seaside. She is wearing a white crochet outfit and a pair of cool shades in what we can figure out from the picture. Meanwhile, Nick has a beautiful caption for the same that reads, “These are a few of my favorite things...”

Check out the throwback picture below:

Apart from that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fans have another reason to be happy about as the actress has recently completed her memoir titled ‘Unfinished.’ She also shared the front cover of the same on social media sometime back. Meanwhile, the actress last appeared in The Sky is Pink that also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. She also has some more projects lined up that include Matrix 4, and We Can Be Heroes.

