Nick Jonas shows off his signature Bollywood dance move; Wife Priyanka Chopra reacts

Nick Jonas is currently judging a dance reality show, Dancing With Myself and the singer isn't shying away from revealing what his own best dance move is. The Jonas Brothers singer who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show spoke about how he finds Bollywood dance the easiest to do as he spoke about learning it from wifey Priyanka Chopra.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon Nick showed off his signature Bollywood dance move and said, "My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too."

Re-posting the video where he was seen dancing on her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the same saying, "Oh he knows.." while adding a laughter and a heart-eye emoji. It's no surprise that Nick has come to enjoy Bollywood music thanks to his wifey and we have previously seen him share videos on Instagram where he is seen dancing to some of the chartbusters.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Previously, during an Instagram live session, a fan had asked Nick about his favourite Bollywood song and the singer revealed that it was "Bom Diggy Diggy" from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. During his recent interaction on Fallon's talk show, Nick also spoke about his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and called her a "blessing."

