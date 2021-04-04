Nick Jonas subtly shades Disney by joking about Jonas getting cancelled after 'Just 2 seasons'

Nick Jonas answers a Disney question in a TikTok video with a subtle dig while referring to his show Jonas.

Nick Jonas in a recent TikTok video subtly shaded Disney in reference to his show Jonas. The Jonas Brothers singer who appeared on the Disney show between 2009 and 2010, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe appeared to poke fun at the show's short run in his recent TikTok. In the video, Nick was seen answering a question that says, “Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel."

Answering the same, Jonas managed to subtly shade Disney for the cancellation of his show as he said, "See that’s the thing. Our show got cancelled after just two seasons, and we didn’t have any famous quotes. So, how about this?”, via E! The Spaceman singer later made it up by answering the question with the show's theme as he hummed it while drawing hypothetical Mickey Mouse ears.

Jonas was quite a popular Disney series and mainly became a huge sensation among Jonas Brothers fans. The series featured the trio as themselves and followed their high school experience. While the series didn't become as successful as Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana, the show was soon cancelled after two seasons.

The Jonas Brothers also reflected on the Disney show in their Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, where they agreed that it wasn't the best thing for them and Nick had even called it a "regret."

Jonas Brothers disbanded soon after the series and went on to make solo careers. The trio recently reunited in 2019 and still continue to have a career as solo artists as well as a band.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Nick Jonas' diabetes worried her while filming Matrix 4 & Text for You during pandemic

Share your comment ×