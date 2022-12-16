Nick Jonas surprises Jonas Brothers’ super fan Haley Lu Richardson, WATCH her exciteful reaction

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who has received tonnes of appreciation for her incredible performance in the film, had a cloud nine moment while interacting with Hollywood celebrity singer Nick Jonas . Recently, Haley arrived as a guest at ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ wherein she had the most memorable time of her life. Have a read to know what exactly happened.

If you have been following the Jonas Brothers —Nick, Kevin, and Joe–you must be aware of their upcoming Las Vegas tour for which they are keeping themselves super busy to prepare for the concerts. In the middle of such a hectic schedule, Nick Jonas never leaves a moment to shower love on his fans and well-wishers.

On Thursday (local time), a video was shared on The Late Night Show's page. Here, the host of the show, James Corden, can be seen interacting with The White Lotus star, 27, Haley Lu Richardson. Haley, on the show, revealed that she has a huge childhood crush on Nick Jonas. On hearing this, James, within a few minutes, displayed a photo of Haley standing next to the Jonas Brothers at a fan meet-and-greet from some time ago.

Seeing this photo, she was blushing hard and said, “This is the picture that I talk to of my inner child... She was in love with the Jonas Brothers," Richardson, as reported by People, said of her teen self: "She probably waited for three or four hours in a meet and greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin. And she had made this tie, she had made this tie herself because Nick at the time was going through a tie phase."

Soon, James picked up his phone which was ringing in the background. Then, within a fraction of a few seconds, Nick Jonas can be seen talking to Haley. Haley, who couldn’t believe her eyes, asked James whether it was a recorded message.

Right, when James confirmed that Nick was on FaceTime, Haley’s expression said it all. She was blushing and screaming in excitement at seeing her childhood crush.

Haley soon gathered courage and said to Nick Jonas, “I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever. All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them."

"And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerns now recently as adults — I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you," she said and felt all sweaty later on.