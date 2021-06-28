Nick Jonas SURPRISES a lucky fan wearing a Jonas Brothers tee on the street; Happily clicks a selfie together

Nick Jonas shared a heartwarming video of encountering a fan, who just coincidentally happened to be sporting a Jonas Brothers tee, on the street in Ohio City, Cleveland. Watch their adorable encounter below.

Imagine a casual walk down the street, sporting your favourite artist's tee and ending up encountering said celebrity? A wild dream, right? Well, that's exactly what happened to a young lady named Margo at Ohio City, Cleveland, as she bumped into the Jonas Brothers, who were inside their car, while coincidentally sporting a Jonas Brothers tee. The surprise encounter was captured by Nick Jonas himself on his mobile camera as he shared the heartwarming interaction video on Instagram.

In the video shared by Nick, you see the 28-year-old musician calling out to the fan, quipping, "Hey! Nice shirt!" As expected, the fan was left shocked to see her idols right next to her. The flustered fan asked, "Can I..." while looking for her cell phone to which Nick enthusiastically responded, "Yes, whatever you want. You want to take a selfie from there?" Very respectfully, the fan asked for permission, got an immediate yes, came close to the car and clicked a selfie with the boys. The Spaceman singer also remarked that he found the fan's dog "very cute," playfully calling out to her pet.

Margo then took to Instagram to share the selfie clicked with the Jonas Brothers as she wrote in her IG caption, "The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt oh my f*****g god." On the other hand, Nick's smart, witty caption was the same as his opening line in the video: "Hey! Nice shirt! @jonasbrothers"

Watch the Jonas Brothers' adorable encounter with their fan as well as their cute selfie together below:

How we wish to have been that fan and meet the Jonas Brothers!

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers will be going on tour this summer as The Remember This Tour commences on August 20 at Park Theater in Las Vegas and concludes on October 27 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Moreover, joining the musician siblings as the special guest will be Kelsea Ballerini. That's not all! Jonas Brothers' highly-awaited memoir titled Blood will be on shelves November 9.

