Nick Jonas talks about embracing parenthood, says he's 'grateful' for baby daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. The couple also released their little one's first photo last month while also revealing how they welcomed her home after she spent over 100 days in the NICU. During a recent interview with Variety, Nick spoke about his parenthood journey.

The Jonas Brothers singer revealed how he has changed since becoming a father. Speaking about the same, Nick told Variety, "The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys. I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."

The singer who recently became a judge on the new dance reality show, Dancing With Myself has been busy with the promotions of the same. While Priyanka and Nick didn't reveal their daughter's face, the couple has been speaking about how they have been spending time with their daughter in recent interviews. In another sweet revelation, Nick recently also mentioned how he has been singing to his baby daughter some old classics but is yet to introduce her to Jonas Brothers songs.

During his recent Variety interview, Nick also opened up about it being a difficult time for kids in the US as he reacted to the recent Texas school shooting tragedy and maintained that he's concerned as a father and as an uncle as well stating that he's hopeful that change will happen soon to see the end of such incidents.

