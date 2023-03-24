Nick Jonas teases wife Priyanka Chopra for keeping him waiting with a goofy video; Watch how latter reacts

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved and favorite couples of the audience. The duo keeps sharing about their lives on social media along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often set couple goals as they shower love on one another or when they twins for the events.

Recently, Nick Jonas shared a goofy video as he jokingly complains about his wife Priyanka Chopra making him wait so much. To this Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable reaction. Find out details below.

Nick Jonas video

Recently, Nick Jonas shared an Instagram reel as the singer can be seen waiting for someone while checking his watch constantly and getting impatient.

Nick was in simple attire with black hoodie, red cap, and pants. The singer kept a tab of time as he sat on the couch at home. Nick shows his empty glass which indicates that he finished his drink while waiting. Then the singer pours himself a fresh drink and smiles as the video ends. He wrote on the video, ‘when she said we're leaving at 7 but it's 8:45’ with Waitin’ On a Woman by Brad Paisley playing in the background. Jonas also added the hashtags love and waiting.

Fans had a funny reaction to this goofy video shared by Nick Jonas. One user wrote, ‘You married an Indian woman what did you expect? We all follow IST’ while the other one commented, ‘Haha… we call it Indian Standard Time (IST)’.

Priyanka Chopra reaction

Priyanka Chopra also re-shared the video clip on the Instagram story and wrote, ‘Indian stretchable time is real. #IST #itiswhatitis’ along with adding a laughing emoji.

Earlier in one of the interviews, Priyanka Chopra also mentioned that her husband Nick Jonas is very punctual while she is not. Therefore, most of the time Nick asks ‘ready to roll’ and pushes her to get ready.

