Nick Jonas thanks 'beautiful wife' Priyanka Chopra for introducing him to Indian holidays in Diwali post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali bash at their Los Angeles home and while we got a glimpse of it in their guest, Chrissy Teigen's post, the Jonas Brothers singer himself also shared a peek at the same. Nick expressed his happiness of celebrating Diwali with Priyanka by saying his "heart is full" and sent his Diwali love to fans.

After Priyanka Chopra shared photos of Nick and her performing the Lakshmi Puja at their home while celebrating Diwali, the couple was later seen all decked up in traditional attire as they hosted a Diwali party. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared an adorable clip of the duo from the celebratory evening and wrote a heartfelt message about how his wifey has introduced him to Indian traditions and holidays.

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

Sharing a cute video clip from their party, Nick wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

This isn't the first time that Nick has been appreciative of Indian customs. It was previously revealed by Priyanka Chopra in an interview that Jonas insists on his wife performing a puja before they start anything auspicious. The actress maintained that the duo align spiritually despite their inter-faith marriage and we have to say, it's quite evident from moments such as the couple's Diwali and Thanksgiving celebrations of how appreciative they are of each other's cultures.

