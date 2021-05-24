Nick Jonas thanks 'incredible wife' Priyanka Chopra for being by his side & helping recover after rib injury

Sharing a backstage photo with Priyanka Chopra, where Nick Jonas can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's forehead, the singer thanked her for being by his side during his rib injury.

and Nick Jonas are gushing over each other on social media and it's all things heartwarming. After Priyanka Chopra hailed husband Nick Jonas' work ethic as he made an appearance at the BBMAs 2021 despite a cracked rib, the singer is now showering love and praise on his 'incredible wife'.

Sharing a backstage photo with Priyanka, where Nick can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's forehead, the singer thanked her for being by his side during his rib injury. For the unversed, Nick injured himself on set a few days ago and cracked a rib. He attended the BBMAs, hosted it and also performed.

Nick wrote, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra."

Check it out:

He added, "I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond. Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year."

ALSO READ: BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra hails Nick Jonas' work ethic; Says 'not even a cracked rib' can stop him

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×