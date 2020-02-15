Nick Jonas is totally smitten by wife Priyanka Chopra as he shares Valentine's Day wishes for her

Wishing his forever valentine, the Jonas Brothers singer shared monochrome pictures with the love of his life. Check it out below.

Is there one celebrity couple that probably makes you go weak in the knees and a little dizzy? Well, for us that is Nick Jonas and . The power couple, who often dish out goals on social media, have time and again sent out hearts aflutter with their PDA and with Valentine's Day in the US today, looks like Nick is also on cloud nine. Wishing his forever valentine, the Jonas Brothers singer shared monochrome pictures with the love of his life and wrote, "My Valentine," with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, PeeCee and Nick decided to celebrate Valentine's at Salumaio restaurant in Milan, Italy. Priyanka made a stunning appearance in a black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit which was layered with a camel coat, white heel boots, black sunglasses and a pink studded handbag.

Earlier, in the day, Nick had also shared a super fun video of dancing to 'Aankh Maarey' with Priyanka. It definitely did put a smile on our faces. Nick captioned the video, "Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines." naturally was super happy with Nick's video as he commented, "Hahahahahaha full power."

Check out Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day post for Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram page, Priyanka was all loved up for her man as she wrote, "My forever valentine..... He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost"

