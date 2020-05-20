Nick Jonas unveils new track 'Until We Meet Again' on The Voice finale; Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her cameo

Nick Jonas wins hearts with his new track 'Until We Meet Again' while Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her cameo appearance.

Nick Jonas showed off his incredible vocal range on the finale episode of The Voice where he launched his new track titled 'Until We Meet Again'. Not only did he perform his song for the first time on the show, but he also unveiled its music video shot at his place of residence in California. While Nick lured the viewers with his soothing voice, wifey Jonas featured in the music video to mark her cameo appearance and keep the style quotient high.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enters the scene towards the end and the couple shares a lovely kiss in the music video of Until We Meet Again. Nick Jonas is as it is incredible but Priyanka Chopra Jonas' appearance is a treat to all the Nickyanka lovers. Fans were prepared to see Nick in the music video of his incredible song but Priyanka's cameo came as a surprise for all. "Wrote a new song called #UntilWeMeetAgain to perform on tonight’s #TheVoiceFinale and it’s out now! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to @FeedingAmerica. Thank you all for an amazing first season on @nbcthevoice!!," Nick had posted.

Check out his song:

Nick had earlier revealed that he will launch his new track on The Voice finale on Wednesday. He also declared that a part of the proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit organization. As seen in the video, Nick also salutes frontline workers who are risking their lives and helping in the battle against coronavirus to keep the general public safe while they remain at home.

Also Read: Jonas Brothers and Karol G release the official video of their foot tapping number X; fans are in for a treat

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×