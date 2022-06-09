Nick Jonas updates fans on his softball injury: I’m doing much better

On Sunday, Nick Jonas suffered a bad accident while playing softball and got injured. Fans of the star were worried and quickly took to Twitter to send supportive messages to Jonas. On seeing his fans worried, Jonas was quick to shut down all speculations as he clarified that he was surely on the mend and was doing much better.

In his latest tweet, the Jonas brother revealed that he was doing well and even looking forward to his next performance as he wrote, "Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!" Nick was replying to a fan who has raised concern for the singer as they attached a video of him limping into the emergency room after his injury. Jonas mentioned his upcoming Sin City residency in the tweet and expressed excitement for the same.

Meanwhile, many videos and snaps of the Sucker singer getting hit by the ball had been published which showed him falling to the ground after impact as his brother Kevin Jonas helped him and transported him to the medical centre in Calif. Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra could not be with him at the time as she is currently in France though in the past the Quantico actress has attended several of his softball games.

For those unversed, the couple has recently earned the title of parents as they welcomed their four-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after she spent 100 days in the NICU as she was born prematurely via a surrogate.

ALSO READ Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' daughter named Malti Marie; Here's the meaning, birth date and more details