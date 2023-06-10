Nick Jonas wants to celebrate Priyanka Chopra on Father's Day, calls her 'an absolute boss and amazing mother'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas remain one of the most popular, loved, and talked about couples in the world. The actress and the singer are known to appreciate and compliment each other every once in a while. With Father's Day coming up on June 18, 2023, Jonas wants to celebrate Chopra for being the amazing mother she is to their daughter Malti Chopra-Jonas. Keep reading to know what plans the 30-year-old musician has made.

Nick Jonas wants to celebrate 'absolute boss' Priyanka Chopra on Father's Day

Jonas, who has been on tour with his brothers as part of the pop group Jonas Brothers, was at the premiere of his film The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2023. He told People about his plans for Father's Day and why he intends to take a backseat on the special day. "My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him," he told the portal.

"We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who is just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It's more about her that day than me," Jonas explained. The singer-songwriter and Chopra's one-year-old daughter Malti was born in January 2022.

Jonas posted a Mother's Day wish for Chopra last month with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day. [red heart emoji]." The 40-year-old actress commented, "I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama [heart eyes emoji]." Netizens repeatedly gush over the pair and the way they love each other. The power couple got married in 2018 after dating for a couple of months.

Chopra has previously opened up about how their priorities have shifted ever since the birth of their daughter. The actress divulged that either of the two tries to remain with her when the other is busy with work. If both of them have places to be, just like Chopra was on a Citadel promotional tour and Jonas was on a music tour with his brothers, their mothers are there to look after Malti and support them. The actress has been vocal about the support their family bestows on them, keeping them relieved and not worried about their daughter's well-being.

