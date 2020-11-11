  1. Home
Nick Jonas on working with Priyanka Chopra during quarantine period: It's a family business at this point

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas spoke candidly about the one upside to his quarantine period which was getting to spend so much time with wife Priyanka Chopra.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: November 11, 2020 11:09 am
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent a lot of time together during their quarantine periodNick Jonas on working with Priyanka Chopra during quarantine period: It's a family business at this point
In the entirety of their relationship so far, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have mostly had to be long-distance lovebirds owing to their jam-packed work schedules over the past few years which had the duo travelling around the world albeit separately. Then, came in 2020! The past few months saw Nickyanka holed up in their LA home with their pets, spending a lot of quality time together as a married couple, which is something that may not have been possible if not for their quarantine period.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick was asked about his and Priyanka's quarantine period with the 28-year-old singer confessing that it's been hard to find the "silver lining" in everything that's going on but they still have to or else, everyone will lose their minds. For Nick, in particular, he's been able to stay real creative whilst working on music, film, television development and writing. "But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years," the Jumanji: The Next Level star revealed to ET.

Planting their roots has been an "upside" for Nick even if just for a little while. Nicks feels that the couple also spend a lot of time just bouncing their ideas off each other and having that "built-in at home" support is such an amazing feeling for him.

"We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point," Nick added.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas is a proud uncle as he gushes about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter Willa: She's the best

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in London, possibly shooting for Matrix 4. Earlier, PeeCee was in Berlin for shoot purposes as well.

Credits :Entertainment Tonight,Getty Images

