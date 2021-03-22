Nick Jonas' youngest brother Franklin Jonas opens up on having suicidal thoughts and self harming.

The 20-year-old who has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok recently opened up about having suicidal thoughts and harming himself as a teen.

Trigger Warning

The Jonas Brothers which includes Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are one tight unit. They are also older siblings to their youngest brother Franklin Jonas aka Frankie. The 20-year-old who has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok recently opened up about having suicidal thoughts and harming himself as a teen. In a TikTok video, Frankie opened up about "trying to kill" himself accidentally.

In the video, Frankie said, "This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” he said as reported by Us Weekly.

Sharing the video on Monday, Frankie added, “I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened."

However, looking back, he added that he is grateful for being alive. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today," Frankie said.

Meanwhile, unlike his brothers who have glamorous music careers, Frankie is still studying in college. Earlier this year he had taken to Instagram to cheer for his sister-in-law as her film The White Tiger release. Frankie shared an Instagram Story to show his support and reveal his thoughts on Priyanka's performance in the movie. "Go watch this amazing movie on Netflix. So proud of @priyankachopra love you sis," he wrote.

