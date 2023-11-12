Nick Minaj expresses regret on getting plastic surgery; reflects on fame and success

Nicki Minaj, the renowned singer behind hits like Starships and Super Bass, recently opened up on Vogue's podcast about her journey with body image, motherhood, and her regrets about undergoing plastic surgery. At 40 years old, Minaj emphasized the importance of self-acceptance, encouraging listeners to appreciate their bodies as they are.

Nicki Minaj reflected on getting plastic surgery

Reflecting on her own experiences with plastic surgery, Nicki Minaj admitted that altering her appearance didn't bring the satisfaction she expected. She cautioned against making drastic changes, expressing that many might eventually look back and realize they were fine just the way they were.

The star told host Chioma Nnadi, “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was.'”

Initially, Minaj had undergone surgery due to insecurities about being too skinny with a flat butt and what she felt were inadequately positioned breasts. However, with time, she has come to appreciate her natural self, even sharing that she loves the way she looked in old photos she once avoided. The SuperBass hitmaker shared, “I love the way that person looks physically.”

The birth of Minaj's 3-year-old son, affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear, played a significant role in changing her perspective. She believes, “I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self.” This newfound appreciation for her authentic self led Minaj to embrace her body and reject societal pressures.

Nicki Minaj on fame and success

Despite fame, success, and the complexities of motherhood, Minaj asserts that the challenges she faced before her breakthrough album, Pink Friday, were the most stressful. Minaj said, “Not knowing if you’re going to be broke, not knowing if you’re going to be a failure, there’s nothing more complicated than that.”

Through her journey, Minaj now advocates for embracing one's curves, whether present or absent, emphasizing that there is beauty in all body types.

