Nickelodeon Announces New Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Seven Havens, Set After Legend of Korra; Here's What We Know

Nickelodeon has announced a new animated series, Avatar: Seven Havens, expanding the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender universe.

The series, created by original Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will consist of 26 half-hour episodes divided into two seasons, referred to as Books 1 and 2 as per Variety. This announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original show's debut on February 21, 2005.

Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world devastated by a catastrophic event. The story follows a young Earthbender who discovers she is the new Avatar, succeeding Korra.

In this perilous era, the Avatar is viewed as a destroyer rather than a savior. Pursued by both human and spirit adversaries, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before the last bastions of civilization fall.

DiMartino and Konietzko shared their excitement about the new series, saying, "When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later.

This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!"

The series brings back familiar faces, with DiMartino and Konietzko serving as co-creators and executive producers. Ethan Spaulding joins as an executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi takes on the role of co-executive producer. The production is underway at Avatar Studios, a division of Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, dedicated to expanding the Avatar franchise.

Avatar: Seven Havens marks the third animated series in the Avatar franchise, following Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

In addition to the new series, an animated film focusing on Aang and his companions from the original series is slated for theatrical release in January 2026.

The voice cast for the film includes Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, and Eric Nam. Furthermore, Netflix released a live-action adaptation of The Last Airbender in 2024, though DiMartino and Konietzko departed from that project due to creative differences.