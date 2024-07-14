Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024: Benny Blanco Hilariously Eats Slime And Compares Himself To Shrek

Benny Blanco was munching on slime during the family-oriented Kids' Choice Awards 2024. The star didn't shy away from scarfing it down and making a total mess all over his face.

The 37th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards ceremony was held on July 13, 2024, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It aired live on Nickelodeon and in a domestic simulcast with several other Paramount Global cable networks, and was broadcast live or tape delayed across all of Nickelodeon's international networks.

Benny Blanco slurped up slime at the Kids' Choice Awards 2024

As part of their yearly ttradition, during the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards ceremony, a celebrity presenter or award winner often get slimed onstage or offstage. As the years went on, getting slimed became more of an honor, and less of a comedic humiliation akin to the early Nickelodeon series You Can't Do That on Television, from which the concept of sliming originated.

Benny Blanco, alongside Bella Poarch, graced the stage to announce the winner of the Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024. Shortly after, Blanco hilariously slurped up some slime from the stage and went onto smear the slime all over his face.

As the action left him looking green. Poarch laughed and noted just how excited Blanco was to be announcing the award. He replied, "Are you kidding me? It's been my dream my whole life to be in animated movie. I already look like the guy from Shrek with his eyes too far apart."

Advertisement

A brief about this year's Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon's senior vice president, Ashley Kaplan, revealed that this year's stage decoration was inspired by SpongeBob's underwater home, Bikini Bottom. It features giant palm trees and oversized slushie cups, designed by Julio Himede.

The Kids' Choice Awards are introducing rainbow-colored slime, marking a new level of innovation for Nickelodeon. Previously featuring gold slime during the 2016 Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the rainbow slime from a SpongeBob birthday cake will be a first for the network this year.

The categories of the Kids' Choice Awards are,

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Favorite Movie Actor

Favorite Movie Actress

Favorite Kids TV Show

Favorite Family TV Show

Favorite Reality TV Show

Favorite Movie

Favorite Cartoon

Favorite Villain

Favorite Animated Movie

Favorite Video Game

Favorite Gamer

Favorite Album

Favorite Song

Favorite Viral Song

Favorite Male Voice From An Animated Movie

Favorite Female Voice From An Animated Movie

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Favorite Female Artist

Favorite Male Artist

Favorite Breakout Artist

Favorite Female Sports Star

Favorite Male Sports Star

Favorite Male Creator

Favorite Female Creator

Favorite Creator Family

Favorite Music Group

Favorite Music Collaboration

Favorite Global Music Star

Favorite Social Music Star

Favorite Ticket of the Year

Advertisement

Earlier in May, Nickelodeon announced that the awards show would take place in an animated setting enhanced by advanced graphics and augmented reality. “We will also rely really heavily on the use of AR [augmented reality], which will allow us to have our animated characters, SpongeBob and Patrick, there to interact with our winners, our presenters, and the audience in the room,” said Ashley Kaplan, executive VP of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio.

The annual slime-fest will feature first-time nominees like Sabrina Carpenter, Timothée Chalamet, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Halle Bailey, Kai Cent, Luke Combs, Ayo Edebiri, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, and Renée Rapp, as well as celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and Miley Cyrus. Other guests include Benny Blanco, Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, and Kenan Thompson.

ALSO READ: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Date, Host, Where To Watch And More Details Explored