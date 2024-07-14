Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Major Snubs And Surprises From This Year's Event

The 2024 Kids' Choice Awards took place on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET, and it was a night filled with excitement and surprises. Many beloved stars appeared on stage, including The Kid Laroi, who wowed the audience with a three-song medley as per Billboard.

Many young performers regard being a part of the Kids' Choice Awards as a dream come true, having grown up watching the show themselves. This event serves as a gateway for children, introducing them to the excitement and joy that awards shows bring. It's all about celebrating the fun and entertainment that kids enjoy!

Several awards went to the expected winners. Barbie was named the favorite movie, and Taylor Swift received several awards, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Ticket of the Year for The Eras Tour. Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was named favorite viral song. Given the winners' current popularity, many people expected them to win.

Surprise victory for Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp won favorite breakout artist, which surprised many people. She defeated Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. Despite not having a Hot 100 hit, Rapp is well-known among the Kids' Choice audience for her role as Regina George in the 2024 film Mean Girls, as well as her contribution to the soundtrack.

Notably, four of the last five winners in this category, including Rapp, are part of the LGBTQ community. Previous winners include Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Dove Cameron.

Snubs: Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Timberlake each received four nominations, trailing only behind Taylor Swift (six). Unlike Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, who both received four nominations, they were all left out. Miley Cyrus' snub was especially surprising given her recent success with Flowers, her biggest hit.

Unexpected win for Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo's album GUTS won best album, defeating Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Barbie: The Album, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, and Jelly Roll's Whitsitt Chapel. Given the fierce competition, this victory came as a surprise.

Surprise collaboration win: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Swift won favorite female artist and Post Malone won favorite male artist, but their collaboration Fortnight did not win favorite music collaboration. Instead, the award went to Barbie World, a soundtrack hit by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua.

Imagine Dragons surprises with Favorite Music Group win

Imagine Dragons won favorite music group, defeating previous winners Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, *NSYNC, and Maroon 5. Coldplay, the sixth nominee, is yet to win in this category. This victory was surprising given the stiff competition from previous winners.

Snub for Ryan Gosling

Despite Barbie's success, Ryan Gosling was not voted favorite movie actor. Timothée Chalamet received the award for his role in Wonka. Chalamet, who is 28, likely had an advantage over Gosling, who is 43, because he was younger and more appealing to the kid-voted show.

Sliming tradition continues

The Kid Laroi, Jelly Roll, and Reneé Rapp, along with actors Jack Black and Henry Golding, embraced the show's signature sliming element. Their participation showed that they are good sports and kids at heart, contributing to the event's fun spirit.

