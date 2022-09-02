10 Best Nickelodeon shows you can stream now

Since the early 1980s, Nickelodeon has been creating animated and live-action series. While the network has long been committed to giving programming that is both current and instructive and aimed at both young and old viewers, the selections have remained remarkably current over the years. In its slime-filled early years, Nickelodeon featured absurd cartoons, game shows, sketch shows, news segments, preschool programming, and even its magazine. Recently, Nickelodeon contributed to the popularity of Paramount+, which includes an extensive collection of their best shows.

The top 10 Nickelodeon shows are listed here to get you started:

10. The Loud House (2015 -streaming now)

"The Loud House" was originally taken up to series by Nickelodeon after premiering as a popular animated short from the network's 2013 Animated Shorts Program. It has now gone on to include more than 6 seasons, 149 episodes, and a TV movie on Netflix. Since "The Loud House" was the first Nick show to include a homosexual married couple, it and Nickelodeon made network history together in 2016. Currently, Paramount+ is offering the series for streaming.

9. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1990-2000)

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" was frequently seen by viewers hiding under blankets or shivering through their fingers throughout its first 10 horrifying seasons. The cast and audience of the episodic anthology show gathered around a campfire to watch a true account of terror from The Midnight Society. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was renewed in 2019, and a third season has been commissioned. Both the Paramount+ revival and the original are spooky enough to make you scream aloud.

8. Hey Arnold! (1996-2004)

The most adored aspect of "Hey Arnold!" is the sincerity of the football-headed Arnold Berman and the eclectic mix of city kids he's always hanging out with. The show also addressed important life lessons and underlined the value of maintaining a vibrant community that supports one another. For young children, it was a powerful illustration of the value of having a free mind and standing up for what you believe in. The theatrical release of "Jungle Movie" as well as the original series are both currently available for streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

7. You Can't Do That on Television (1979-1990)

The television show "You Can't Do That on Television" was crucial. The sketch-based series joined forces with Nickelodeon in 1979 after debuting on an Ottawa station. It grew along with the new channel and set the tone for later child-empowering Nick episodes by giving viewers the impression that they were getting away with something. Slime-filled episodes of this quirky sitcom are available to stream on Paramount+ if you want to see how Nickelodeon got its start.

6. The Brothers Garcia (2000-2003)

The Mexican-American family you might run into every day is accurately portrayed in "The Brothers Garcia," which is also like other family comedies with a house full of kids and plenty of affection to go around. Each touching episode regularly emphasized the value of family to the audience. Because it is so beloved, HBO Max just revived "The Brothers Garcia" as a legacy sequel, bringing back six of the original cast members. Although a second season of the show has not yet been ordered, the cast has hinted at what they expect to see next.

5. The Fairly OddParents (2001-2017)

With its countless references and ridiculous comedy, this extremely imaginative series seems to contribute to the invention of meme culture about the same time as widespread internet access was introduced. Fans have awarded the live-action version of "The Fairly OddParents," currently airing on Paramount+ under the title "Fairly Odder," a dismal 2.3 rating on IMDb. Consider your desire granted if you'd prefer to watch the original series again; Paramount+ has all 10 seasons available.

4. Rugrats (1991-2006)

By making kids the main characters and their parents supporting cast members in the television series "Rugrats," youngsters were given a sense of belonging. The television show was innovative, blatantly presenting fresh perspectives on the world. Even "Rugrats" taught young viewers about Judaism, including Passover and Hanukkah celebrations. In 2021, a CGI animated remake series starring many of the original cast members also featured the babies. The "Rugrats" reboot was recently given a second season order, airing only on Paramount+.

3. All That (1994-2000)

The groundbreaking sketch-comedy series "All That," which began in 1994 and has since received several renewals, paved the way for Nickelodeon's extensive live-action lineup. The popularity of the program led to the huge breaks of Jack De Sena, Amanda Bynes, Kenan Thompson, and Nick Cannon as well as the creation of shows including Drake & Josh, The Nick Cannon Show, The Amanda Show, and Kenan & Kal. Now you can watch the original and the revival on Paramount+.

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (1999- Streaming now)

With its highly inspirational lead bursting with invention and unwavering hope, the unique series is unquestionably Nickelodeon's best hit by a wide margin. SpongeBob has grown past the scope of standard television fare to become a huge global sensation. Since "SpongeBob" is 47 times more popular than the typical series, it currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most watched children's program. It should come as no surprise that the 305-episode series is essential to the success of the streaming service Paramount+. On Paramount+, there is an ocean of "SpongeBob SquarePants" stuff.

1. Avatar: The Last Airbender/The Legend of Korra (2005-2008), (2012-2014)

For Nickelodeon, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" represented a wholly fresh and unique sort of programming. It was a focused serialization that told the larger narrative of the Avatar's quest to become a master of all four elements (earth, fire, water, and air). Fans have pleaded with the series to go back to the enchanted world of Avatar ever since the ending aired. The "Korra" series finale was groundbreaking and deserving of praise. The groundbreaking queer representation that was boldly on display in the finale was noted by Vanity Fair. Master, the Elements is available on Paramount+ and Netflix, where you can also see Korra.

When it first debuted in 1979 as a network without advertisements, Nickelodeon produced some of the best original children's and teen series on television, including live-action sitcoms, cartoons, and bizarre game shows. The network has had a wide variety of high-quality shows in its history, even though the level of programming has undoubtedly declined in recent years.

