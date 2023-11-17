Nicki Minaj admits 'there’s a level of anxiety' while being a parent

Nicki Minaj, the trailblazing rapper and cultural icon, has seamlessly transitioned from dominating the hip-hop scene to embracing motherhood. Welcoming her son, Kenneth Petty Jr., publicly known as “Papa Bear” in September 2020, Minaj offers fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mother. Renowned for her lyrical prowess and bold persona, Nicki Minaj's journey into parenthood adds a captivating chapter to her narrative. Balancing the complexities of fame and family, she recently admitted to feeling “a level of anxiety” being a mother in her cover story for Vogue’s November issue .

Nicki Minaj talks about three-year-old son

In a candid revelation, Nicki Minaj opens up about the nuanced realities of motherhood, offering insights into the transformative journey since welcoming her 3-year-old son, affectionately known as "Papa Bear." In her cover story for Vogue's November issue, the 40-year-old rapper delves into the shifts in dynamics with her husband, Kenneth Petty, confessing, "I'm not going to lie, things got testy between us."

She said, “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood. I kind of wish that someone had told me—although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it—that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact it gets scarier. So often you think: I don’t know how to do this!”

The rapper continued, “I think that deep down inside, I believed that once I had a family, I would just lose the desire to make music,” referring to working on the new album. "I would always tell people, ‘Watch, when I have a child I’m going to cook every meal for him and bake cookies every day,’" she added.

The Super Bass singer concluded adding, “Maybe subconsciously, I hoped my focus would just be on being a mother, and I looked forward to that idea. It felt like a relief. But what happens is that you find out you have to work.”

ALSO READ: 'She was just jealous': Revisit the time Nicki Minaj out-rapped her neighbor as a 11-year-old

Nicki Minaj on parenting

In a later segment of the interview, Nicki Minaj discussed her experience with hiring a nanny for the first time and the challenge of integrating someone else into her parenting routine. When her 3-year-old took a tumble during an energetic dance session, Minaj was frustrated by the absence of the nanny. Expressing her concern, the nanny calmly reassured the new mom, emphasizing that children often have falls, and it's a normal part of growing up.

Recounting the incident to friends, Minaj humorously shared their surprise adding, “They all looked at me thinking that I was going to be out for blood!" Playfully, she responded, "I was like, ‘Do you all think that Nicki Minaj is the same person I am with my child’s nanny?’ As a matter of fact, I didn’t say anything.”

Advertisement

As Nicki Minaj embraces the journey of parenthood, her life continues to evolve, showcasing the multifaceted aspects of her identity beyond the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Revisit when Nicki Minaj revealed she had two rappers reach out to her after she included them in her THIS album