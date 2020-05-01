Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat team up for the remix version of hit song 'Say So'

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat treat the listeners with the remix version of hit song 'Say So' amidst the lockdown.

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat have joined forces to treat the fans with some great music during the quarantine. The two pop singers have collaborated for the remix version of hit song 'Say So' and have released the song today on May 1. Nicki Minaj takes the lead while Doja Cat raps her way into our hearts in the disco-inspired track. You may not be able to hear the new party song at a club anytime soon, but nothing’s stopping you from dancing to it in your room.

Amalaratna Dlamini aka Doja Cat announced the remix version of the hit song on twitter earlier today and gave her fans a sneak peek of the new single. "YOU ASKED FOR IT – tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ." Doja Cat tweeted on her social media handle. Say So is one of the biggest hits by Doja Cat till date. It peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 7 on Official Singles Chart Top 100.

With the remix version of her Hot 100 success Say So releasing today, Doja Cat has climbed up the top spot on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart amidst the lockdown. As the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many shows and concerts being cancelled or postponed until further notice, many singers and music artists are releasing their songs online. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj too have done the same and given a new chartbuster to the listeners.

Catch the song here:

Also Read: WATCH: Nicki Minaj shows why she is the Twerking Queen in risqué NSFW video that leaves little to imagination

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×