Nicki Minaj and Drake spark collaboration rumors for 'For All The Dogs' album; Here's what we know

It had only been hours with Drake having posted the cover of his new album, For All The Dogs that a new angle has come to the story. Of all the singers, it was Nicki Minaj that took to Instagram to share the story of the album cover on her Instagram. She reposted the album cover with an eye emoji. Since then, rumors were sparked that she might be featured in one of the songs from the album. Here's what we know about the speculated collaboration between the two so far.

Is Nicki Minaj collaborating with Drake?

In a mysterious Instagram story, Nicki Minaj shared the cover art of Drake's upcoming album, For All The Dogs. The album cover features a charming chalk-drawn image of a dog, which holds special significance as it was created by none other than Drake's own son. The teaser has kindled speculation about a potential musical partnership between the rappers. The fact that Nicki Minaj chose to share the album art with her followers has fueled rumors of a collaboration on the new album/ Fans are eagerly waiting on the possibility of any guest appearance in the album.

Will there be a collaboration?

It should be noted that neither Drake nor Nicki Minaj has confirmed such an alliance. It might also be possible that she was only appreciating the cover art by sharing it with her followers. However, the rumors of a collaboration are heating up and there might be an appearance in one of the songs from the album by Drake. The rappers are friends for all we know. Thus, a collaboration will surely work in favor of both of their fans.

Advertisement

Drake's For All The Dogs marks his eighth studio album and is slated for release in August 2023. The album is expected to continue Drake's signature musical style while potentially introducing fresh elements, especially considering its intriguing cover art origin. As the release date for the next album draws closer, fans eagerly await more details, including possible collaborations, tracklist reveals, and sneak peeks of the music itself. This section will be updated with all the intel of the new album. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all your daily updates on the world of pop culture.

ALSO READ: For All The Dogs: Is Drake planning to contribute to the week of new releases with his upcoming album? Check out the list