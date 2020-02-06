Nicki Minaj and ex boyfriend Meek Mill get into Twitter war over domestic violence claim; Details Inside

Nicki Minaj and ex boyfriend Meek Mill got into a Twitter feud and Nicki accused him of abusing her physically amid mentions of her brother's rape conviction. Read on to know more.

Nicki Minaj is accusing her ex Meek Mill of physically abusing her. The two got into a very ugly feud on Twitter as they took out all their grievances in public. They aired each other’s dirty laundry and made some serious claims about domestic violence in a candid social media war. The first shot was fired by Nicki, who tweeted a picture of the rapper standing with a cell phone in his hand. “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face (expletive) obsessed with the Queen,” she tweeted.

Minaj, who married Kenneth Petty in October after dating him for a year claimed that Mill has been tweeting about her “man” for a year now. She also referred to a run-in they had at a clothing store in West Hollywood. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Mill got into a verbal altercation with Minaj while she was out shopping with her husband. “Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya b*** embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho,” she wrote.

Minaj further claimed that Mill beat his own sister and taped it even kicked Minaj in front of his mother and sent her to the hospital, USA Today reported. “#TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men. Mill clapped back at the 37-year-old rapper by tweeting about her brother’s Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, last week, reportedly for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2015.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won't." Mill wrote. While Nicki has avoided making any public statements about her brother’s case, she decided to respond this time.

"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn't involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won't tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon," she tweeted. Responding to her comment, Mill wrote, “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that's why I got away from you!”

He further stated that the whole music industry knows that Nicki is full of hate. "You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate... and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me,” he wrote. Setting the record straight, Mill further wrote, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks.”

