Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty being sued by sexual assault victim; Here's why

Nicki Minaj and her husband are being sued by a woman who accused him of raping her for alleged harassment. The lady says Minaj and Kenneth Petty have subjected her to a "onslaught of harassing calls and unwanted visits." She claims they offered her USD 500,000 to withdraw her story that Petty assaulted her in New York in 1994.

According to Just Jared, Petty, who has an 11-month-old kid with Minaj, pled guilty to attempted rape and was sentenced to four and a half years in jail at the time. Meanwhile, Minaj is accused of contacting the victim's family and lying about the event to her social media fans. Following Petty's arrest in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, the victim was allegedly contacted by a childhood acquaintance who served as a middleman between her and Minaj. According to the lawsuit, he provided the musician the woman's phone information, and Minaj allegedly phoned and promised to fly her and her family to Los Angeles if she could "help" her.

However, It is said that the lady turned down the offer. According to the complaint, she reportedly declined Minaj's offer to have her publicist write a statement rebutting the rape claim. Interestingly, the victim said she's been promised even more money if she recants her testimony about the sexual assault, and she's moved three times in the last several months and changed her phone number.

Meanwhile, the victim is pursuing legal action after the allegations of intimidation surfaced earlier this year.

ALSO READ:Nicki Minaj WELCOMES first child with husband Kenneth Petty after revealing pregnancy in September