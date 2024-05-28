Nicki Minaj Announces New Date for Manchester Concert Following Amsterdam Incident; Deets Here

Nicki Minaj’s Manchester fans were utterly heartbroken as the singer’s Pink Friday 2 tour concert in the city had to be canceled due to her arrest in Amsterdam. The rapper was detained by the authorities in Amsterdam on suspicions of carrying drugs and was let go after paying a small fine.

However, due to her being detained for so long, Nicki was not able to make it to Manchester on time and the show, which was supposed to take place on May 25, Saturday, had to be canceled. However, Nicki has already announced a new date for the Manchester concert.

Nicki announced the new Manchester concert date on social media

After her Saturday concert in Manchester was canceled, Nicki Minaj’s fans were understandably frustrated. However, it was announced by the Co-op Live Arena that everyone who already had tickets would be allowed entry to the rescheduled concert.

On Sunday, Nicki Minaj asked her fans to give her one day to come up with a new date for the Manchester concert and promised her fans that it would be sometime in June or July. On Monday, May 27th, the Barbie World singer announced to her fans, who are known as Barbz, that the Manchester tour date will be moved to June 3rd. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd. So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), “OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd. So JUNE 3rd is the new official.” The singer also apologized to the fans for the inconvenience and urged them all to attend the June 3rd show. She also said that Ticketmaster will contact all the ticket holders for official advice.

Nicki fans were happy to see the revised tour dates

Nicki’s concert in Manchester was canceled at the last minute when the Co-Op Arena was already filled with fans. More than 20,000 fans who had gathered had to leave after the announcement that she would not be able to make it, which made all the fans very angry. After the Manchester concert was canceled, Nicki went on with the tour and performed in Birmingham on Sunday.

However, the revised tour date announcement caused a stir within the fans who were glad that Nicki was able to arrange a new tour date within 72 hours of the cancellation. The Barbz from all over the world sympathized with her as she was arrested in Amsterdam and still managed to perform the day after. Fans are hoping to see the official announcement for the revised Manchester date soon.

ALSO READ: Has Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Show in the UK Been Postponed? Here's What You Need to Know