Nicki Minaj becomes victim of ‘swatting’ attack; Prankster claims her son was being abused

Nicki Minaj reportedly became a victim of a ‘swatting’ attack this week after an anonymous caller lied to police about her 2-year-old son being abused. A law enforcement source told TMZ on Sunday that the prankster contacted child services, which led to Los Angeles Police Department sheriff's deputies showing up at Minaj's California mansion.

The Super Freaky Girl hitmaker, who shares her baby son with husband Kenneth Petty,was interrogated by officers at her home. After examining the child, whose name has not yet been released, they determined there were no signs of abuse.

A few hours later, another caller called 911 to report a fire at Minaj's home. It soon became clear that the rapper had been ‘swatted’ as there was no truth to the fake phone calls. PageSix reported that the 40-year-old rapper is taking legal action against those involved. The source further claimed that the prank is known to waste time and resources that could be used for real crimes.

About Nicki Minaj’s son

Meanwhile, Minaj's son arrived in September 2020, nearly a year after marrying Petty, 45. She affectionately calls her son ‘Papa Bear.’ Three months after giving birth, the rapper tweeted that she went into labor right after getting out of the shower.

At that time, Nicki said, “As soon as I started scooting over to [Petty] in the bed I just felt the water start coming out,” adding that the “epidural didn’t hurt” and “took her ass right to sleep.” In May 2021, she shared a video of her adorable son starting to walk. PageSix reported that the singer has previously been candid about parenthood. Recalling her mother’s words, she told Complex that she was "put here to be a mom,” adding “I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

