Nicki Minaj calls out 'clown' Kevin Federline for his comments about ex Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline recently gave a tell-all interview where he spoke about the singer's relationship with their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James and claimed that the kids have been avoiding her. While Spears herself slammed Federline for his comments, rapper Nicki Minaj also defended her and made supportive comments.

During the recent episode of her live Queen Radio show, Minaj called out Federline for his comments about Britney and referred to him as a "clown." She said, "Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f*****g man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin. To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down", via Billboard.

Minaj also called him a coward for using Spears' fame to talk to the media. The rapper further defended Britney by speaking up about motherhood and added, "She loves her kids more than life itself." Nicki also added how unhealthy it was to drag the kids publicly into such matters while referring to Federline's comments.

The Federline-Spears feud began recently after Kevin told The Daily Mail in an interview that their kids had refused to attend the singer’s recent wedding to Sam Asghari. Not only that but Federline also implied that the two boys are uncomfortable with their mother’s revealing Instagram photos. The singer reacted to the comments in a social media post and called them "hurtful."

