Nicki Minaj calls Starships a 'stupid song' as she refuses to perform her 2012 hit during New Year’s Eve show

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj in 1982, is a Trinidadian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her dynamic and eccentric persona. In 2012, she released the hit single Starships from her second studio album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. The song, a blend of pop and hip-hop, became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of charts worldwide. Starships showcased Minaj's versatility, incorporating catchy melodies and energetic beats. The song's success solidified her presence in the mainstream music scene and highlighted her ability to transcend genres, making her a prominent figure in contemporary music. However, she was recently found cutting off her track from the album during Miami’s E11EVEN on New Year’s Eve.

Why did Nicki Minaj call Starships a ‘stupid song’?

Nicki Minaj took center stage at Miami's E11EVEN on New Year's Eve, delivering her well-known array of chart-topping hits. However, when the familiar sounds of her 2012 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit filled the venue, Minaj surprised her fans, known as Barbz, with a declaration that she's moving away from a certain part of her musical history.

In a TikTok video capturing the performance, Minaj interrupted the playback of her 2012 hit from Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded after just a few lines into the opening verse. Instead, she let the audience take the lead on this track, which stands as one of her highest-charting solo singles in the U.S. With a wave of her hand signaling her DJ to halt the music, Nicki informed the crowd that this particular pop hit has now been permanently retired from her repertoire.

"Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych. I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do?” Nicki Minaj declared, prompting some boos from the audience. She dismissed the track as a "stupid song." Without missing a beat, the rapper then appeared to transition to another one of her radio hits, Super Bass. While this RedOne-produced lead single from Minaj's second album is undeniably one of her most beloved, the rapper has previously hinted that it may not be her personal favorite.

“I hate ‘Starships’, I mean ew, ‘Starships?’” Minaj candidly expressed to Pollstar Live in 2020 during a Q&A session, where she also admitted regret over recording another one of her mega-hits, Anaconda. Reflecting on Starships, she questioned herself, saying, "I'm like, 'Why did I do that? I really think that every time I hear it.'" Despite her personal reservations, it's worth noting that Starships reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 and maintained a presence on the chart for 31 weeks.

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album

Nicki Minaj is currently basking in the triumph of her latest album, Pink Friday 2, which recently soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, a follow-up to her 2018 release Queen, has proven its staying power by maintaining a solid position within the top 10. With its release on December 8, after initially being scheduled for October, the album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations featuring artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and Future. The production credits are equally stellar, including contributions from Finneas, Murda Beatz, ATL Jacob, Boi-1da, Don Cannon, and Dr. Luke. Although Minaj had to cancel an appearance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago to finalize the album release, the result is a musical journey highlighted by singles like Super Freaky Girl, Red Ruby da Sleeze, and Last Time I Saw You. As the holiday cuts fade away, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 is poised to make a significant impact on the Hot 100 chart.

