Nicki Minaj CONFIRMS pregnancy with a series of photos on Instagram: Overflowing with excitement & gratitude

Today, rapper Nicki Minaj took Instagram by storm when she posted a series of pictures, announcing that she is pregnant. This will be Nicki’s first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj as she just announced that she is going to be a mom! Today, the superstar rapper took Instagram by storm as she confirmed that she's pregnant with her first child. Nicki shared a series of bikini-clad photos of herself cradling her baby bump on the social media platform. The 37-year-old star captioned one of her posts, "#Preggers." Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj also thanked her fans for the good wishes, "love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she captioned one of the photos from the series of pictures on her feed.

This will be the rapper’s first child with husband Kenneth Petty, who she wed in October 2019 after more than a year of dating. Minaj has also previously tweeted that she was looking forward to becoming a mother and was willing to give up her career to achieve that dream. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," Minaj previously confessed. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything." "I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September 2020. "I know you guys are happy now," she concluded.

She later said in May that she was "throwing up," experiencing "nausea and peeing non-stop," which prompted questions about whether she was pregnant. At that time, the star did not confirm nor deny a pregnancy, but when asked if she would share a pic of her baby bump, she responded, "Yea in a couple of months. The world ain't ready yet."

Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill. However, the stars called it quits in 2017. Minaj was also previously in a long term relationship with Safaree Samuels.

