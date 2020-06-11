Nicki Minaj is criticised by fans over collaboration with 6ix9ine for TROLLZ

Nicki Minaj faces backlash for teaming up with 6ix9ine for her new song TROLLZ.

Nicki Minaj joined forces with 6ix9ine back in 2018 for FEFE which fetched her backlash from the fans but the 'Anaconda' hitmaker said that she has a mind of her own and has recently announced yet another collaboration with 6ix9ine. Nicki Minaj made the headlines in 2018 for teaming up with the Snitching rapper for FEFE and now she has collaborated with him once again for TROLLZ. As soon as the duo announced the release date of their next project, fans took to the comments section asking Nicki Minaj to drop the idea and cancel their collaboration.

"Post a pic without him queen," one of her followers commented on her tweet wherein she announced the song. Another user called 6ix9ine a pedophile and wrote, "Queen please stop working with this pdf file." A fan wrote, "nicki sweetie.... its not too late to accidentally trip and delete the collab. we can pretend it never happened." Another user stated, "i never heard Fefe in full and im not boutta listen to this either."

Nicki Minaj announced her collaboration with 6ix9ine a day ago. Sharing pictures of her and 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj revealed "A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. he fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police."

Also Read: Nicki Minaj says 'I Do' to boyfriend Kenneth Petty; Rapper confirms wedding news in a new VIDEO

Share your comment ×