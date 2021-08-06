Nicki Minaj DENIES Jessie J’s claims on how their song Bang Bang came into existence; Says ‘Yallgotta stop’

Singer Jessie J previously looked back at how she ended up creating her hit song Bang Bang with powerhouses of talent like Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. After seeing the comments following Jessie’s confessions, Nicki Minaj decided to speak out and deny Jessie‘s version of events.

If you missed it, Jessie previously had told Glamour, “‘Bang Bang’ was a song that already existed. I didn’t write ‘Bang Bang.’ Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’ We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the f–k did I land this?’ I literally felt like I’d won a competition.”

Now, Nicki, recently took to Twitter to deny that she was asked to be on the song. She claims the record label asked her to be on it and paid her for her work. She tweeted, “Babe @JessieJ, I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me 2 get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU.”

