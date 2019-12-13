Nicki Minaj FINALLY sets the record straight about retiring from music; Details Inside

In September, Nicki Minaj had taken to Twitter to announce she was retiring from music to focus on her personal life. Read on to know her plans.

Nicki Minaj set the Internet buzzing back in September when she teased her retirement from music in September. From dropping jaws with Anaconda to collaborating with stars like David Guetta, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5 and more, Nicki has been on the top of her game and the news came as a sudden shock to many. The songstress had taken to Twitter to announce she was retiring from music to focus on her personal life. Despite this announcement, the rapper released new music in the same month.

So, what is actually on Nicki Minaj's mind? The singer has now opened up about her actual plans. Speaking to Billboard in her latest interview, Nicki dished, "I love music and interacting with fans, so I can't really see taking myself completely away."

Adding, "But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass. I have to make sure that I'm well-rounded as a human being." Back in September, Nicki had announced, "I’ve decided to retire & have my family." Addressing her fans, the singer added, "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, (cross mark) in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me," she wrote.

Well, now that Nicki has clarified it, we guess we will be witnessing some more music from the rapper. Apart from this, Nicki also had a huge life update for her fans in October when she announced that she got married to beau Kenneth Petty. The Bang Bang rapper had shared a video flaunting matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and baseball caps.

