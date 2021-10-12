Nicki Minaj followed 'all COVID protocols' for Real Housewives of Potomac reunion hosting, claims Andy Cohen

Nicki Minaj recently came under fire for her tweet about the COVID-19 vaccine after she claimed that her cousin in Trinidad refused to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent after being vaccinated. The singer faced massive backlash for spreading misinformation and anti-vax views. Recently, after being invited to co-host, The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion with Andy Cohen, there were many speculations about the COVID-19 protocols to be followed for the same.

In the recent episode of SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, Cohen spoke to his co-host John Hill about the recent episode of how Nicki Minaj came on board The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion and was impressed with how she handled the episode. Cohen on his show said, "I felt very codependent because I had surrendered my chair and here they were kind of under Nicki’s command in a way, because she’s kind of driving the bus and she’s got the cards and she’s asking the questions, and there were some moments that you will see play out that you will be like, wow, I can’t believe she said that", via ET Canada.

While speaking about his co-hosting gig with Minaj, Andy also touched upon the important question of COVID-19 protocols and said, "She followed all COVID protocols. Good question. I’m glad you asked that. Yeah. Yeah. She followed all the COVID protocols."

Even though Cohen didn't mention what protocols were required for the show, it was earlier reported by TMZ that vaccination was not a requirement for Minaj to come on board as a host.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj CLAIMS The White House has invited her to discuss side effects of COVID-19 vaccines; Read tweet