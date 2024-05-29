Nicki Minaj Gets Ridiculed For Addressing Princess Diana As Her ‘Dear Friend’ During Her Birmingham Show

Nicki Minaj is one of the celebrities who will never miss hitting the headlines, be it for her work or the major controversies that she is a part of.

Following her recent arrest and publicly threatening to fire her Pink Friday 2 World Tour DJ, Dj Boof, Minaj has yet again become the talk of social media due to her addressing the late Princess Diana as her ‘friend’ during her Birhimgam concert. Read ahead to learn more.

Nicki Minaj refers to Princess Diana as her 'dear friend’

During her recent concert in Birmingham on Sunday, the Beez In The Trap singer gave her pink microphone to a concertgoer. The show attendee revealed that he was from Wales. Minaj made this moment about the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, who is the mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. She was married to King Charles III.

As per Page Six, in her British accent, Minaj said, “Wales! It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine—well, she’s not here anymore—but the Princess of Wales.”

The Monster rapper then called for a moment of silence for the late Princess Diana. She then held her microphone to her chest and looked down for a moment. During this time, even the audience’s chatter toned down. This incident was shared on TikTok, as per the outlet’s article. Advertisement

Netizens reacts to Nicki Minaj's 'dear friend' address

When the clip went viral on social media, netizens were quick to pour in their judgments. The 41-year-old rapper received mixed reactions on addressing the Princess of Wales as her 'dear friend.'

An X user wrote, “Nicki Minaj holding a minute’s silence for Princess Diana is not what I ever expected to see in my life but is absolutely essential viewing for us Di fans. Beautiful.” Many of her fans and other netizens trolled her for this incident.

Another user wrote, “Nicki Minaj held a moment of silence tonight for her 'dear friend', Diana, Princess of Wales. Nicki Minaj was 14 when Princess Diana passed away." Other X users’ reactions were very apparent as they shared GIFs and Images that depicted what they thought of this incident.

Princess Diana with her friend Nicki Minaj in New York, 1997. pic.twitter.com/MTCUbFwgmd — ★ (@CROCSONIKA) May 28, 2024

Another user posted:

Princess Diana when she meets Nicki Minaj https://t.co/1b2evQgUxH pic.twitter.com/JG9dE5l8Yk — LeTroy Davis (@letroydavis) May 28, 2024

In other news, Nicki Minaj was recently trolled as she snapped back at DJ Boof, threatening to fire him for signing a fan’s chest upon the fan’s request. People on social media called out Minaj because she is also apparently known to do this. Many people weighed in on this situation by being on DJ Boof’s side.

