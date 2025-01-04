Nicki Minaj Gets Sued By Former Employee For ‘Emotional Distress,’ Battery, And Assault; Deets

Nicki Minaj was recently sued by a man alleging that the Bang Bang singer struck him in the face following a confrontation. The Grammy-nominated artist has been reportedly sued for “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” assault, and battery.

As per Variety, Brandon Garrett claimed he was the day-to-day manager for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour. The artist, whose actual name is Onika Maraj, hit Garrett multiple times, following an altercation that occurred backstage on April 21, after a concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

However, in a statement, the Tusa singer’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, has denied these allegations, also denouncing an original report by TMZ.

Per Burstein, no complaint has been served upon Minaj, making the legal team unaware of the allegations. He also maintained that if the lawsuit is as reported by the outlet, “it is completely false and frivolous,” adding that the team is “confident” that the matter would be resolved soon in favor of the artist.

As per the lawsuit, Garrett was called to meet Minaj by the head of security, Larry Dathan. When Garrett arrived at the dressing room of the artist, he alleged that eight members of the Anaconda artist’s staff were present, including Luke Montgomery, Minaj’s former manager, Deb Antney, and Dathan.

Garrett also alleged that Nicki Minaj complained about the staff being unaware of their duties. Asking Montgomery what his position was, he explained his duties such as “dressing room set-up, private jet set-up, hotel room set-up, quick change room refreshments, and tour bus set-up,” per complaint.

However, these were in addition to “any requests from [Minaj] communicated by [Garrett], including food orders, drinks, personal items, baby items, and, most notably, prescriptions.”

When Garret explained he had Montgomery deal with the prescriptions, as he was busy with tour responsibilities and assisting Minaj, the artist became “visibly upset” and “angrily screamed” at him.

Minaj allegedly said, “Are you f**king crazy having him pick up my prescription?” and “If my husband was here, he would knock out your fucking teeth.”

“You just f***ed up your whole life, and you will never be anyone; I’ll make sure of it,” the artist also mentioned per complaint. As she started yelling at Montgomery, asking the exact day he had picked up prescriptions, she also made him “look through his phone.”

Further, when Montgomery allegedly offered Minaj his phone, she “got very close to his face.”

“At this point, [Minaj] open-handedly struck [Garrett] on the right side of his face, causing his head to swing backwards as his hat flew off his head,” the complaint reads. The singer also hit Garrett on his right wrist, leaving the body part in a “throbbing” condition.

Following this event, Garrett stated that he had locked himself in a restroom for a long duration.

While Garrett went to Detroit airport, he called the Detroit PD to file a police report. The officers asked him to appear in person at a precinct office. However, he had already booked a flight back to Chicago and contacted Chicago PD for a police escort to his hotel “because he feared for his safety and did not know if his belongings had been removed or tampered with.”

The complaint was eventually filed in Detroit. The case is being looked at in Los Angeles Superior Court.

