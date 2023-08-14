Nicki Minaj gushes over Billie Eilish on TikTok Live; says "wants to kiss her"

Celebrities praising one another is certainly a wholesome part of the music industry. On one side where Azealia can't seem to get enough of demeaning Rihanna, on the other side the celebrities get a lot of praise when they come out honoring one another. But this time around, it seems like Nicki Minaj took it a little too far while praising Billie Eilish and her work. The celebrity was live on TikTok this week, trying out one of the new live features on the app. In the same lane, when she was questioned about what she thought of her fellow musician, Nicki had some catchy things to say. Here is what the songstress said about her life.

Nicki Minaj showers love over Billie Eilish

A fan was quick to record the TikTok live that Nicki Minaj was conducting for her followers. While she shared insights into her well-being and her work, she also went on to talk about other singers and celebrities as well. In line, one comment that she made was something that did not strike that well with the fans. When asked about what she felt about Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish, Nicki said that "I adore Billie Eilish." Everything was going fine until then. But it was only after this that she said something that took the fans' hearts away.

"I wish I could hold her, and kiss her, and just tell her that she is dope," Minaj continued. While the context of the comment could not be captured by the fans, some comments suggested that she was talking about the personalities of other singers. Well, whatever the reason might have been, Nicki's gesture would surely be reciprocated pretty soon.

Fans say Nicki Minaj is getting old

While her love of Billie Eilish was taken in all the right senses, it should also be noted that Nicki Minaj is becoming a senior in the industry. The 40-year-old is no longer in her Anaconda music phase anymore. The fans were quick to mention that Nicki is getting old and her love for Eilish is more maternal. Billie is still a newcomer in the music world and she has a long way to go. On the other hand, Nicki has seen several years pass in this workplace. It will be interesting to see how Billie reacts to his kind gesture from her side.

