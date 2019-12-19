Nicki Minaj has advice for women struggling with self worth; Find Out

Being one of the few insanely successful female rappers who have managed to make their mark in a music industry majorly dominated by male rappers, Nicki Minaj has seen it all. Learning from her own experiences, she has the best advice for the women who struggle with self-worth. Recently, at Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music event, the ‘Bang Bang’ rapper shared that whenever she finds herself in chaotic situations and feel confused about things, she prefers distancing herself from people, and tries to snap back in focus.

Minaj asserted that especially for artists, spending time alone to introspect and reflect actually helps them get their lives back on track. She asserted that it is very important for women to know that they are beautiful. “Your peace is the most important thing and knowing you're beautiful and knowing you're great is extremely important,” she said. She also suggested that women should know their worth and should not expect other people to acknowledge it. “You shouldn't need anyone to tell you that; you should just know it and feel it every single day. You are that b****.”

In the interview, Nicki also discussed what positive changes she has seen in the music industry and where it can still improve. She praised the emergence of female rappers, noting that the industry is going in a positive direction in that sense. She concluded the interview by leaving a message for all budding rappers trying to make it large in the music scene. “Everyone that has just come into the game, I'm proud of you guys 'cause it's not easy and I know that. So keep on doing your thing,” she said.