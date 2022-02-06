Nicki Minaj hilariously impersonate Adele’s ‘posh, rich white lady’ accent; WATCH

Nicki Minaj recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week and did her best impression of fellow singer Adele. When the 43-year-old British singer brought up Adele's 2016 Carpool Karaoke to the 39-year-old rapper, Corden mentioned how the Rumour Has It singer was impressed and had memorised the lyrics to Minaj’s song Monster. Looking back at the moment, Minaj said it "made my day, my year" and that she "probably got a thousand phone calls" about it.

In return, Corden also challenged Nicki to impersonate or sing one of her songs, saying, "What does Nicki Minaj's impression of Adele sound like?" To which Nicki responded by doing a hilarious impression of Adele. Minaj took a deep breath, fixed her hair, and went ahead to speak with a British accent–including some hand gestures. "Alright, in order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think Black lady in London right? Because the thing is, normally everybody knows, my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady, a rich white lady," she began.

You can see the hilarious clip below and tell us what you think about Minaj’s impression in the comments.





Nicki further added, "But with Adele, I sort of have to transform. Like you know, she might of used to sell crack and maybe she used to be hustling nickels and dimes in the hood and then got her big break. That's what I see when I see her, she always so expressive."

