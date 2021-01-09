Nicki Minaj LOSES legal battle against Tracy Chapman; Owes her USD 450,000 in copyright infringement claim

Nicki Minaj recently lost her copyright infringement battle to Tracy Chapman and now owes her USD 450,000 to settle the claim.

Nicki Minaj recently lost a legal battle! The rapper who was being sued by Tracy Chapman for illicitly using Tracy’s copyright infringement claim for “Sorry,” which contained Tracy‘s 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You.”Nicki will reportedly be paying USD 450,000 to Tracy according to THR. The magazine reports that the documents have been accepted by both parties and so the case will not be moving forward to court this year. For the unversed, Tracy Chapman first filed this case back in 2018 after Nicki Minaj reportedly leaked the song to Funkmaster Flex, resulting in the song being leaked and then going viral the internet.

THR reports that according to court documents, Nicki and her reps sought a license to the song back then, after trying to buy a sample and being refused by Tracy Chapman’s representatives. Today, the US District Court Judge Virginia Phillips ruled in favour of Tracy, stating that while Nicki did have a right to experiment with the music, using the leaked clip was not appreciated.

Minaj had previously denied that “Sorry” infringed upon “Baby Can I Hold You,” a claim that she formalized in court documents filed in February 2019. She did, however, tweet about not being granted sample clearance from Chapman. In September 2020, Minaj was handed a small victory in the case when Judge Virginia A. Phillips said that the rapper did not commit copyright infringement when she wrote and recorded “Sorry.”

