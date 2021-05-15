Nicki Minaj is OBSESSED with The Crown; Thinks Josh O'Connor is 'a tad hunkier' than Prince Charles

In a letter to her fans, Nicki Minaj revealed that besides working on completing her new "album and documentary," she's currently "also obsessing over The Crown."

While the world is obsessed with The Crown, owing to the vivid fascination with the royal family, another celebrity is being added to the list of major fans when it comes to the popular Netflix series. It's none other than Nicki Minaj, who in a blog post shared as a letter to her Barbz, revealed how she's currently "obsessing" over The Crown.

"My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over "The Crown" on Netflix. The great Kenya Barris [Black-ish creator] recommended I watch it & I've been hooked ever since. It's safe to say I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know," Nicki quipped before showering praises upon the talented cast. Name-dropping left, right and center, Minaj gushed, "I can't get enough of Claire Foy’s perfect face. I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene. Lmao."

Along with applauding Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter, in particular, the 38-year-old rapper couldn't get enough of Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in the show. "I also can't believe how much I enjoy Gillian Anderson's portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. Seeing as tho I'm such a Meryl StreepINISTA. I love Helena [Bonham Carter] as Princess Margaret & Josh [Josh O'Connor] as Prince Charles, although let’s face it; he’s a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was— and yes, I just used the word "hunkier"," the Super Bass rapper confessed.

"Olivia Colman as the later Queen... she’s a great actress. I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs. Thatcher’s daughter in the IRON LADY even more than I enjoy her in this role! Go figure. BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors," Nicki concluded.

We're totally behind Nicki Minaj's fangirling over The Crown because we too feel the same emotions as her!

