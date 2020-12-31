Nicki Minaj opens up about experiencing motherhood; Reveals her unexpected reaction when her water broke

Nicki Minaj recently took to Instagram to share her story of giving birth and how she is managing motherhood till now. Scroll down to see what she said.

Nicki Minaj recently opened up about her experience with motherhood! Celebrating her son’s 3 month birthday, the rapper took to Instagram to share the story on his birth with fans. “I was butt naked,” Nicki said during her Instagram live. She detailed the incident and recalled that she had just gotten out of the shower and asked her husband Kenneth Petty to rub her back. And before she realised, her water had broken, she also stated that she was unexpectedly calm at the time, she just exclaimed “omg, I’m about to be in labour” when she realised.

She even revealed that her husband was extremely anxious even though she was relaxed. “I was laughing at him,” Nicki joked. About the birthing process, Nicki stated that she was in labour the whole night and had a natural birth with epidurals. She recalled that she had to keep pushing for 2-3 hours at a stretch.

During the candid chat Nicki also detailed her experience with motherhood an on the topic of breastfeeding, the rapper said that even though it is a painful process for her, she is happy that her son doesn’t have any problems latching on. She spoke more on the subject and said: “But breastfeeding is very painful.” “Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms really superheroes.”

While the rapper has not revealed the name of her son with husband and music artist Kenneth Petty, we are happy that Nicki is finally opening up about her journey into motherhood.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj WELCOMES first child with husband Kenneth Petty after revealing pregnancy in September

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×