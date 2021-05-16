Nicki Minaj opens up about her father’s demise; Says it’s the ‘most devastating loss’ of her life

Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj passed away earlier this year after succumbing to injuries in a hit-and-run case. Now, the rapper has addressed the situation.

The Grammy-nominated rapper Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj passed away earlier this year after succumbing to injuries in a hit-and-run case. The tragic incident had occurred on New York’s Long Island and a 70-year-old man was arrested. The man had briefly stopped to ask the victim if he was alright. However, he didn’t call for help according to the police. Now, Nicki has broken her silence following the unexpected demise of her father.

Minaj penned an emotional letter on her official website to address the situation. The message started off on a lighter note, with Nicki mentioning how she’s been spending time amid the pandemic, and then she opened up about the loss of her father. "Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," Minaj wrote. She wrote how much she misses her father and feels like calling him, more so now that he has passed away.

Minaj also said that she had been busy working on her upcoming album and documentary and fulfilling motherhood duties. She wrote, "I've also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear.” Showering her baby boy with compliments, Minaj continued, “His favorite movie is 'Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa)' won’t stop watching it. LOL. He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive... it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on,” and added that she even attempted to make him say the word ‘mama’ and got it on video.

