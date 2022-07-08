Nicki Minaj posts rare family photos following her husband Kenneth Petty's house arrest

Nicki Minaj is celebrating family. On Wednesday, the Super Bass rapper took to Instagram to share rare photos of her husband Kenneth Petty and 1-year-old son. According to recent headlines, Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year in house arrest. Hours after a Los Angeles judge ordered the sentence, Minaj posted the photos on her account.

In the pair of snaps which featured Minaj's small family, Petty held his son on his shoulders and smiled at the camera. In another click, Nicki joined the boys and posed beside her baby pink luxury car. The rapper wore a pair of leggings and a white tank top alongside her beautifully long purple wig covered up in a bandana. For those unversed, Minaj married Petty in 2019 and before that, he had served four years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994. He was 16 years old at the time.

However, his recent sentence has been caused due to failure to register as a sex offender in California. As per reports by Page Six, he was also fined USD 55,000 for the offence. In March 2020, Petty was arrested in California because he failed to register as a sex offender in the Golden State after moving out from New York, where he is indeed a registered sex offender.

As for Nicki Minaj, she has defended her husband through the years as she took Instagram in 2018 to address her husband's situation and wrote, "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life."

