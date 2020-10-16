Nicki Minaj reveals the gender of her baby while sharing congratulatory messages from her pals

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child on September 30, 2020. However, they did not reveal the gender back then.

Renowned rapper Nicki Minaj recently welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty much to the excitement of her fans. The 37-year old singer had earlier announced her pregnancy in July 2020 amidst the COVID-19 crisis. According to media reports, the baby was born on September 30. However, the gender of the child was not revealed immediately. However, the Starships singer has finally decided to reveal the same on social media. She has revealed on Thursday about being a mom to a son.

Yes, you heard it right. It’s a baby boy! Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has shared the gender of her child in one of her latest Instagram posts that includes glimpses of the congratulatory posts of her pals. While expressing her gratitude for the same, she writes, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s note for the Yikes singer reads, “Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.” On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have also sent a sweet message from their side that reads, “Congrats! We love you.” Earlier, Nicki Minaj had won the internet after she shared pictures of her maternity photoshoot on social media. The singer and Kenneth Petty tied the knot exactly a year earlier on October 21.

