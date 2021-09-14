Nicki Minaj REVEALS skipping Met Gala because of vaccination requirement; Read tweet

Nicki Minaj has revealed why she will not be attending the Met Gala this year. The Queen rapper stated that she has not yet had the coronavirus vaccination and would not do so until she has "done enough research.

When one fan posted that he didn't watch Nicki to "risk catching" COVID-19 at the Met Gala, the performer responded, "Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?" However, Nicki tweeted later , emphasizing that she is not presently immunized against COVID-19 and would not be willing to get one for this event. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she posted. "if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Check out her tweet here:

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The rapper went on to say that her cousin's buddy in Trinidad had a bad response to the vaccination that included his testicles. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she said.

Meanwhile, as per Just Jared, Nicki had been slated to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs, which was held on Sunday, September 12, but she backed out only days before the event.

